17-year-old driver killed in crash off I-205 near Tracy; witnesses reported seeing him speeding

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A teenage driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 205 after witnesses reported seeing him and another driver speeding, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, they got reports about two cars speeding in and out of traffic along eastbound I-205 between Tracy and Lathrop.

Near El Rancho Road, officers say the car being driven by a 17-year-old boy sideswiped an uninvolved car – causing both vehicles to flip over down into an embankment.

The 17-year-old wasn't wearing a seatbelt, CHP says, and the impact ejected him from the car; his injuries were fatal.

Officers say the other driver who was reportedly speeding took off, but witnesses had gathered enough details about the car that investigators were able to use to quickly track down the vehicle and suspect later in the day. CHP noted that a criminal case against that driver is now pending.

The name of the 17-year-old killed in the crash has not been released at this point in the investigation.

Investigators are still urging anyone who may have seen what led up to the crash to contact the CHP Tracy office.