16-year-old turns himself in allegedly shooting 5 people at a Chico house party

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

CHICO — A 16-year-old boy turned himself in after allegedly shooting five people early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. at a house party.

All five victims were taken to the hospital. Three have been released, and the other two are still being treated.

The suspect left the scene, but people familiar with him were able to convince him to turn himself in to the police.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 6:31 PM

