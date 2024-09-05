Watch CBS News
$150,000 reward offered in investigation of Stockton postal worker robberies

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $150,000 in the search for a suspect or suspects who robbed two Stockton postal workers at the end of August.

The two robberies happened during the late afternoon of August 27—one on Bonnie Lane and the other Center Street.

A photo released by USPIS shows a suspect fleeing one of the scenes toward a white GMC Yukon that is also sought.

stockton-usps-robber-suspect-veh.png
U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The day after both incidents occurred, the Stockton Police Department said it was investigating whether both incidents were connected and there were one or multiple suspects involved.

Anyone who may have information that could lead to the location and arrest of a suspect or suspects should contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. The reference case number is 4370146-ROBB.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

