Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old teenager recovering from a gunshot wound in Stockton

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 08/04/2023
Morning headlines - 08/04/2023 01:54

STOCKTON -- A 15-year-old teenager is being treated for a gunshot wound, said authorities. 

The shooting occurred Thursday night in the area of Burney Falls Drive and Oxwell Drive. 

According to Stockton Police Department, the victim was transported to a hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

No suspect information has been released.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.