15-year-old teenager recovering from a gunshot wound in Stockton
STOCKTON -- A 15-year-old teenager is being treated for a gunshot wound, said authorities.
The shooting occurred Thursday night in the area of Burney Falls Drive and Oxwell Drive.
According to Stockton Police Department, the victim was transported to a hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No suspect information has been released.
