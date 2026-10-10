15-year-old riding e-motorcycle killed in crash with vehicle, Turlock police say

A 15-year-old boy riding an e-motorcycle was killed after a crash with a vehicle on Tokay Avenue Saturday evening, Turlock police said.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Tokay Avenue and Old Vineyard Road. Police say the teenager was not breathing when officers arrived, and despite CPR efforts, he died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear, although police say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and neither drug or alcohol use is suspected.

Tokay Avenue was closed between Quincy Road and Old Vineyard Road for multiple hours as police investigated the crash.