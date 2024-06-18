Watch CBS News
15 people displaced after 2 Ceres duplexes catch fire

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CERES — Fifteen people were displaced after two duplexes caught fire in Ceres, officials said Tuesday.

The Modesto Fire Department said personnel responded just before 3:15 p.m. to Glen Ridge Drive. The fire occurred just 12 houses away from the station.

glen-ridge-dr-fire-1-modesto-fire.jpg
Modesto Fire Department

The fire was between two duplexes and damaged all four units. Multiple crews had to be called to the scene.

The fire displaced 10 adults and five children. A cat was also rescued.

No one was hurt.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 8:49 PM PDT

