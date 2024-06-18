15 people displaced after 2 Ceres duplexes catch fire

CERES — Fifteen people were displaced after two duplexes caught fire in Ceres, officials said Tuesday.

The Modesto Fire Department said personnel responded just before 3:15 p.m. to Glen Ridge Drive. The fire occurred just 12 houses away from the station.

Modesto Fire Department

The fire was between two duplexes and damaged all four units. Multiple crews had to be called to the scene.

The fire displaced 10 adults and five children. A cat was also rescued.

No one was hurt.