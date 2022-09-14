14-year-old Modesto boy arrested for deadly February shooting

MODESTO – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a February 2022 shooting that left a man dead in Modesto, police say.

The incident happened back on Feb. 17 along the 2200 block of Coffee Road.

Modesto police say Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking that night.

On Wednesday, detectives announced they had arrested a suspect: a 14-year-old Modesto boy.

The boy was actually arrested last week and has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. He's facing a charge of homicide.