Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old Modesto boy arrested for deadly February shooting

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/14/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/14/22 03:49

MODESTO – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a February 2022 shooting that left a man dead in Modesto, police say.

The incident happened back on Feb. 17 along the 2200 block of Coffee Road.

Modesto police say Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking that night.

On Wednesday, detectives announced they had arrested a suspect: a 14-year-old Modesto boy.

The boy was actually arrested last week and has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. He's facing a charge of homicide. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 1:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.