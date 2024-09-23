Watch CBS News
11-month-old Ceres girl dies after five-vehicle crash in Stanislaus County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An 11-month-old girl has now died after a crash involving nearly a half-dozen vehicles in Stanislaus County over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday along Highway 132, near S. River Road east of Vernalis.

Officers believe a sedan crossed double-yellow lines, sideswiping one vehicle and causing a chain-reaction crash that ended with a total of five vehicles involved.

The driver of the car that initially crossed the lines – a 26-year-old man from Ceres – died at the scene, CHP says.

First responders flew the 11-month-old Ceres girl injured in the crash to the UC Davis Medical Center.

On Monday, however, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed that the young girl had died.

CHP is continuing to investigate the crash. 

