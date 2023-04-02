Watch CBS News
1 shot at south Sacramento karaoke lounge; No arrests made

SACRAMENTO — Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a south Sacramento karaoke lounge.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 1 a.m. for reports of a large fight at Paradise KTV along Stockton Boulevard near 47th Avenue.

As the officers were on their way to the scene, reports of a shooting came in.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 2:59 PM

