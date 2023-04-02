1 shot at south Sacramento karaoke lounge; No arrests made

SACRAMENTO — Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a south Sacramento karaoke lounge.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 1 a.m. for reports of a large fight at Paradise KTV along Stockton Boulevard near 47th Avenue.

As the officers were on their way to the scene, reports of a shooting came in.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody at this time.