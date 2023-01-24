Watch CBS News
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m.

Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear.

No suspect information has been released. 

