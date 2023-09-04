1 person dead in I-5 crash near Garden Highway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - One person is dead following a three-car crash early Monday morning along I-5 in Sacramento.
The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Garden Highway off-ramp. The CHP hasn't said what led up to the crash but says three vehicles were involved, including a U-Haul.
Traffic through the area was affected by the crash, which spread debris across the roadway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.