1 person dead in I-5 crash near Garden Highway in Sacramento

1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash along I-5 near Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO - One person is dead following a three-car crash early Monday morning along I-5 in Sacramento.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Garden Highway off-ramp. The CHP hasn't said what led up to the crash but says three vehicles were involved, including a U-Haul.

Traffic through the area was affected by the crash, which spread debris across the roadway.