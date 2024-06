Homicide detectives to investigate deadly shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Homicide detectives are responding to the scene of a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday afternoon in Southeastern Sacramento, police said.

The shooting happened on the 7800 block of Marin Avenue sometime before 3:30 p.m.

A person with at least one gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital where they later died, police said.

No information about a suspect was released.