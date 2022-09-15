1 killed in crash on Highway 88 near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in San Joaquin County Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road, northeast of Stockton.

California Highway Patrol says a big rig collided with two vehicles – with the impact pushing one of the cars into a ditch.

The crash left one person dead, officers say. Two other people were also taken to the hospital.

No information on the condition of the other two people has been released.