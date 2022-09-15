Watch CBS News
1 killed in crash on Highway 88 near Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Deadly crash investigation in San Joaquin County
Deadly crash investigation in San Joaquin County 00:20

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in San Joaquin County Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road, northeast of Stockton.

California Highway Patrol says a big rig collided with two vehicles – with the impact pushing one of the cars into a ditch.

The crash left one person dead, officers say. Two other people were also taken to the hospital.

No information on the condition of the other two people has been released. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 6:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

