1 dead in crash causing delays on northbound Highway 99 in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 in Sacramento County after a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon. 

Sacramento Metro Fire said a van is on its side and another vehicle is blocking traffic on northbound Highway 99 at Florin Road. This happened sometime after 3:30 p.m.

One person died at the scene, crews said. They have not been identified. 

It's unknown when the scene will be cleared and it's unknown if anyone else was injured. 

Check back for updates.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 4:05 PM PDT

