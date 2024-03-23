1 dead in crash causing delays on northbound Highway 99 in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO - Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 in Sacramento County after a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon.

Sacramento Metro Fire said a van is on its side and another vehicle is blocking traffic on northbound Highway 99 at Florin Road. This happened sometime after 3:30 p.m.

One person died at the scene, crews said. They have not been identified.

It's unknown when the scene will be cleared and it's unknown if anyone else was injured.

