1 arrested after deadly stabbing of 71-year-old man at Quincy home

QUINCY — One person is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home in the small town of Quincy, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The sheriff's office said dispatchers received a call just before 7 a.m. from a woman claiming a man had started a fire in her Edwards Avenue home.

Deputies arrived to find a man had been stabbed. That man — identified as 71-year-old Quincy resident James R. Cross — was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Quincy resident Owen Magers, 38, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, authorities said. Magers was immediately taken into custody. It is unclear if and how Magers and Cross knew each other.

Plumas County investigators said the California Department of Justice was called in to ensure a thorough examination of the crime scene.

The fire that was mentioned during that initial call to the sheriff's office was quickly contained and put out by responding Quincy firefighters before it could spread.

In thanking several other agencies that assisted with the stabbing and fire, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office called it a "complex situation" in a press release.

No further details were released.