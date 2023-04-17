1 arrested after overnight stabbing in Stockton

Arrest made after stabbing in Stockton

STOCKTON — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Stockton, police said Sunday.

Antonio Smith was booked into the county jail and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. along Stanfield Drive in the Bear Creek District.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the stabbing happened during an argument between Smith and the victim, a 43-year-old man.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.