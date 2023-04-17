Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested after overnight stabbing in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Arrest made after stabbing in Stockton
Arrest made after stabbing in Stockton 00:18

STOCKTON — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Stockton, police said Sunday.

Antonio Smith was booked into the county jail and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. along Stanfield Drive in the Bear Creek District.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the stabbing happened during an argument between Smith and the victim, a 43-year-old man.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 6:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.