1 arrested after overnight stabbing in Stockton
STOCKTON — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Stockton, police said Sunday.
Antonio Smith was booked into the county jail and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. along Stanfield Drive in the Bear Creek District.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the stabbing happened during an argument between Smith and the victim, a 43-year-old man.
The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
