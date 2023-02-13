1 arrested after fight leads to stabbing outside Jackson store

JACKSON — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that happened during a fight in Jackson.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said it all happened at around 12:40 p.m. outside a general store at Highway 88 and Dalton Road.

Jackson residents Lucas Martin Stephens and Melisa Marie Dunkle, along with Pine Grove resident Troy Richardson, met with Jackson resident Mark Everatt Lawrence to exchange a dog. Lawrence was Dunkle's ex-boyfriend while Stephens is Dunkle's current boyfriend, authorities said.

Lawrence and Stephens reportedly engaged in an argument that resulted in a physical fight. Investigators said Lawrence then pulled out a knife and stabbed Stephens in the arm.

At this point, Richardson pepper-sprayed them, ending the altercation and forcing Stephens to retreat into the store while Lawrence went back to his vehicle where he was arrested a short time later by responding deputies.

Lawrence was treated at an area hospital before being booked into the Amador County Jail.

Dunkle and Richardson were also exposed to the pepper spray and were treated at the scene.