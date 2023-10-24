1 arrested after crash involving stolen vehicle in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person is behind bars after a crash involving a stolen vehicle happened in the north Sacramento area, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was carjacked Monday in the Del Paso Heights area of Fulton Avenue and Edison Avenue. The victim whose car was stolen was punched in the face but is expected to be OK.

Deputies spotted the vehicle Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Grand Avenue in the Del Paso Heights area. The chase was called off less than a minute later when deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

"A few minutes later, there was a report of a car crash on the Sacramento Police Department channel," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi.

A person reported that, just a bit south at Rio Linda Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue, a car crash had happened. Investigators arrived to find that the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with a civilian's vehicle.

Those who live in the neighborhood described being kept from going down their street while they searched for the person behind the wheel of the stolen car.

The alleged driver was arrested, and two others detained at the scene were released.

The civilian driver involved in the crash was OK but taken to an area hospital as a precaution, authorities said.