Battle brewing in Pittsburgh neighborhood over turning hotel into low-income housing

To combat the homeless crisis, the city and county are looking to create new affordable units to get them off the street, but some plans are already running into resistance in some neighborhoods. In Lawrenceville, a battle is brewing where a developer wants to transform a 107-room hotel into a low-income housing community but some contend it's not a good fit for the upscale neighborhood. KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan reports.
