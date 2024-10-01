Shawn Hoder is Vice President and News Director at CBS News and Stations' local businesses here in Pittsburgh where he oversees KDKA-TV (CBS), KDKA+ (WPKD-TV), the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming channel and CBSPittsburgh.com.

A West Virginia native, Hoder attended West Liberty State College (now University) to gain his bachelor's degree.

Hoder has worked across the country gaining experience at nearly every position in the newsroom. His journalism has impacted people in WTOV Steubenville OH, WPXI Pittsburgh PA, WFTV Orlando FL, KIRO Seattle WA, WJLA Washington DC, WXIA Atlanta GA, WBNS Columbus OH, WTSP Tampa FL, and right here at KDKA in Pittsburgh, PA.

He returned home to the Pittsburgh area in 2022 – back to where his passion for community connection began. He's at his best with his wife Brittany, two daughters Saylor and Cruise…and their dog Lordess Emmy Winterbottom Hoder, III by his side.

Over the course of his career, Hoder has been honored with multiple Peabody Awards, numerous regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards as well as 50+ Emmy Awards.