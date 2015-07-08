Ron Smiley KDKA-TV

Since June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

Born a Texan, Ron grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas, after his dad retired from the Air Force. He often times says that if he can grow up under a drill sergeants roof, than he can take anything that life can throw at him.

After graduating from Little Rock Catholic High, Ron pursued his degree at Arkansas Tech University. He has two children.

Contact Ron Smiley: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Before arriving in Pittsburgh, Ron worked in Mississippi and Arkansas along with most recently New Orleans and Indianapolis. He says that his love for the weather developed at a young age as he loved to hang out in the garden and talk clouds with his neighbor Mr. Mike, an employee at the National Weather Service. Ron is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has been rewarded his AMS seal.

In Ron's free time, he loves to cook and explore with his family. You may catch him out and about on a Saturday morning running for a good cause or hanging with his family at a local park or museum. Ron also loves to bike, even though he admits it's a lot more challenging with Pennsylvania hills.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: June 2015

June 2015 Hometown: Grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas

Grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas Alma Mater: Little Rock Catholic High

FAVORITES

Music: Love all types. I'm a dad now so Katy Perry rocks!

Love all types. I'm a dad now so Katy Perry rocks! Movie: "Tombstone" is the best movie ever made

"Tombstone" is the best movie ever made TV Show: CW Shows, sports

CW Shows, sports Book: "Storm Watchers: the Turbulent History of Weather Prediction from Franklin's Kite to El Nino"

"Storm Watchers: the Turbulent History of Weather Prediction from Franklin's Kite to El Nino" Hobbies: Basketball, My kids, gaming (Xbox Live ID: RBSmilez)

Basketball, My kids, gaming (Xbox Live ID: RBSmilez) Sports Team: Arkansas Razorbacks, San Antonio Spurs

Arkansas Razorbacks, San Antonio Spurs Food: Lasagna, Chocolate, Cereal

Lasagna, Chocolate, Cereal Local Restaurant: Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar

Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar Hidden PA Gem: Hiking around Cucumber Falls

Hiking around Cucumber Falls Sport/Exercise: Basketball, running

Basketball, running Historical Figure: George Washington Carver

George Washington Carver Favorite Pennsylvanian: Benjamin Franklin? He wasn't born here, but lived a good portion of his life in the state. Father of Meteorology

Benjamin Franklin? He wasn't born here, but lived a good portion of his life in the state. Father of Meteorology Quote: "All play and no work makes Jack a mere toy." – Paul Laurence Dunbar

"All play and no work makes Jack a mere toy." – Paul Laurence Dunbar Word: Really?

Really? Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a beach

Anywhere with a beach Holiday: Easter

Easter Guilty Pleasure: Cheat days!

Cheat days! Planet The one I live on…

THIS OR THAT