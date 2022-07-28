(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh native Daisy Jade is a Film/TV Actress, TV Host, and Producer. She is the Host and Co-Producer of Fan N'ATion, an award-winning and Emmy-nominated show on KDKA-TV/CBS Pittsburgh, highlighting Pittsburgh sports fans from all over the world. Daisy also reports for the city's lifestyle & entertainment show, Pittsburgh Today Live. Additionally, Daisy is the on-air talent for Pittsburgh's CW (WPCW-TV), representing the station at live events and producing content for their website and social media accounts. She hosts and produces the web show The CW Buzz.

In 2021, Daisy's show Fan N'ation won second place for a Keystone Media Award and was nominated for a Mid-Atlantic Emmy. In 2022, Fan N'ation won a Keystone Media Award for Best Regularly Scheduled News or Sports Talk Program.

Before joining KDKA-TV / Pittsburgh's CW Green Team in March 2016, Daisy's acting career began in 1999 when she was cast in her first national commercial spot. She found a love for hosting, including a national show for NASA and Fil-AM TV highlighting the Filipino community in Hampton Roads, Virginia. She is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA, appearing in numerous national and regional shows, commercials, and industrials.

She is also involved with various film organizations in Pittsburgh, including Women in Film and Media Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Film Industry Association (PAFIA), and volunteers for Steeltown's Elly Awards as well as the Pittsburgh Film Office's Lights! Glamour! Action! events every year.

Contact Daisy Jade: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | Email

Daisy graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Arts and a Film Studies Certificate in December of 2002.

Outside of work, Daisy loves trying any form of dancing (hip hop, ballroom, salsa), visiting new restaurants/bars or hot spots in Pittsburgh, attending sporting events, and checking out new movies or live plays/musicals around town. She also loves traveling and runs a short-term vacation rental in Virginia Beach - Creekside Getaway.

Daisy was recently nominated and selected by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as a member of the 2022 Pittsburgh's 50 Finest Class, to bring awareness and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: March 2016 with the Pittsburgh's CW Green Team

FAVORITES

Music: Anything with a good beat that I can dance to - Pop, Hip-Hop, Latin, House, etc.

Dirty Dancing & A Walk to Remember TV Show: Fan N'ATion and PTL of course! But seriously, soooo many - Grey's Anatomy, This is Us, Stranger Things...

Dancing (hip-hop, ballroom, salsa), trying new restaurants/bars, going to see movies or plays/musicals, traveling, and running my Airbnb in Virginia Beach (Creekside Getaway) Sports Team: Black and Gold all the way - Steelers, Pens, Pirates, Riverhounds... but LOVE WWE!



Fred Rogers Quote: Obsessed with quotes, so I have a few: "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" - Dr. Seuss OR "Our truest life is in dreams awake." - Thoreau OR "Don't quit your Day Dream!"

