(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Chilekasi Adele reports for the KDKA-TV Morning News. From hard news to fun stories, nothing excites him more than making sure KDKA's loyal viewers are informed as they start their days.

Chilekasi joined KDKA in June 2024. He's originally from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on the other side of the state, but he does have Pittsburgh ties! His father went to college in Pittsburgh after emigrating to the United States, and his godfather still lives in the city.

Chile graduated from Syracuse University in 2024. While at school, he worked for the student-TV station there, CitrusTV, where he was a reporter, anchor, photojournalist. He also served as assistant news director for a year, in addition to serving on the station's executive staff as Programming Director.

Contact Chilekasi Adele: X | Instagram | Email

He covered campus news, presidential visits, and special elections in college. He finished as a finalist in 2024's Hearst Journalism Awards National Championship – one of college journalism's premier competitions.

While in college, Chile interned at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, as well as our sister station, CBS Philadelphia.

When he's not working, Chile enjoys watching the news (he can't take a break) and his beloved Philadelphia sports teams – particularly the Phillies.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: June 2024

June 2024 Hometown: Aldan, Pennsylvania

Aldan, Pennsylvania Alma Mater: Newhouse School at Syracuse University

FAVORITES

Music: I'm all over the place. Modern music isn't timeless – I'll say that. "Dream On" by Aerosmith always gets the heart pumping though.

I'm all over the place. Modern music isn't timeless – I'll say that. "Dream On" by Aerosmith always gets the heart pumping though. Movie: 42

42 TV Show: Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods Book: Does the New York Times count?

Does the New York Times count? Food: My mother's Jollof Rice (it's a Nigerian dish)

My mother's Jollof Rice (it's a Nigerian dish) Local Restaurant: North Shore Tavern/Mike's Beer Bar is across the river – good before any game or just casually.

North Shore Tavern/Mike's Beer Bar is across the river – good before any game or just casually. Hidden PA Gem: Delco – I say this with no irony. It's a good, decent, working-class community. Proud to say I'm from there.

Delco – I say this with no irony. It's a good, decent, working-class community. Proud to say I'm from there. Sports/Exercise: Baseball

Baseball Historical Figure: Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson Favorite Pennsylvanian: I'll give the title to Ukee Washington

I'll give the title to Quote: Can I give two? "Be everything to someone rather than something to everyone" and "They will always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures."

Can I give two? "Be everything to someone rather than something to everyone" and "They will always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures." Word: "Youse." It's a Philly thing.

"Youse." It's a Philly thing. Vacation Spot: I don't vacation much. But I loved taking Amtrak day trips to New York City in college.

I don't vacation much. But I loved taking Amtrak day trips to New York City in college. Holiday: Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Guilty Pleasure: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT