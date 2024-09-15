Chilekasi Adele
Chilekasi Adele reports for the KDKA-TV Morning News. From hard news to fun stories, nothing excites him more than making sure KDKA's loyal viewers are informed as they start their days.
Chilekasi joined KDKA in June 2024. He's originally from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on the other side of the state, but he does have Pittsburgh ties! His father went to college in Pittsburgh after emigrating to the United States, and his godfather still lives in the city.
Chile graduated from Syracuse University in 2024. While at school, he worked for the student-TV station there, CitrusTV, where he was a reporter, anchor, photojournalist. He also served as assistant news director for a year, in addition to serving on the station's executive staff as Programming Director.
He covered campus news, presidential visits, and special elections in college. He finished as a finalist in 2024's Hearst Journalism Awards National Championship – one of college journalism's premier competitions.
While in college, Chile interned at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, as well as our sister station, CBS Philadelphia.
When he's not working, Chile enjoys watching the news (he can't take a break) and his beloved Philadelphia sports teams – particularly the Phillies.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: June 2024
- Hometown: Aldan, Pennsylvania
- Alma Mater: Newhouse School at Syracuse University
FAVORITES
- Music: I'm all over the place. Modern music isn't timeless – I'll say that. "Dream On" by Aerosmith always gets the heart pumping though.
- Movie: 42
- TV Show: Blue Bloods
- Book: Does the New York Times count?
- Food: My mother's Jollof Rice (it's a Nigerian dish)
- Local Restaurant: North Shore Tavern/Mike's Beer Bar is across the river – good before any game or just casually.
- Hidden PA Gem: Delco – I say this with no irony. It's a good, decent, working-class community. Proud to say I'm from there.
- Sports/Exercise: Baseball
- Historical Figure: Jackie Robinson
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: I'll give the title to Ukee Washington since he's from Philadelphia originally – the area where I grew up. He's a wonderful anchor at CBS Philadelphia, and a great person!
- Quote: Can I give two? "Be everything to someone rather than something to everyone" and "They will always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures."
- Word: "Youse." It's a Philly thing.
- Vacation Spot: I don't vacation much. But I loved taking Amtrak day trips to New York City in college.
- Holiday: Christmas Eve
- Guilty Pleasure: Thanksgiving
- Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? X – easily the funniest social media app, still!
- Cats or Dogs? I don't own any; I won't take a side.
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? I guess the Beatles – I'll listen to pretty much anything though, honestly.
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call. I'm an old soul in that regard.
- Mac or PC? Mac is KING. It's a life-changer for me.
- Coffee or Tea? Tea. Honey Citrus Mint Tea from Starbucks.
- Paper or Plastic? Plastic. Lower chance of your stuff ripping through the bottom.
- Morning Person or Night Person? Nights. Working the morning news is messing with me (and my personal time with Philadelphia Phillies games).
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast. Why would you want to watch a primetime NFL game at 5:20?
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither. Don't watch too many movies and haven't watched a single movie in any of those series.