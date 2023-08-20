Children's beds recalled due to strangulation and death risks, consumer watchdog says

(CNN) — Parents may want to check their children's rooms for a recalled bed with hazards that could potentially kill, according to a product safety commission.

Around 7,450 Zipadee Kids convertible house bed frames and Montessori floor beds, manufactured by Ohio-based Bell Station Interiors – which does business as Zipadee Kids – were recalled for a "serious entrapment hazard" that can lead to strangulation or death in children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a federal agency.

The entrapment risk comes from the spacing of the beds' spindles, according to a Thursday news release from the CPSC. The bed's design "allows a child's torso to slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death," the release said.

At least two children have been entrapped in the bed rails, including a 21-month-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. The boy was not injured and the girl sustained minor injuries, the CPSC reported.

Affected products were sold between February 2018 and September 2021.

The CPSC advised disposing the recalled beds rather than reselling or donating them, as it is a federal violation to do so.

Bell Station Interiors filed for dissolution with the State of Ohio and "is unable to offer a remedy to consumers," according to the CPSC.

The Better Business Bureau lists the company as no longer in business.