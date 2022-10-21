Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.

In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.

Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would carry on her work.

And that, they have.

Over the past 12 years, they have picked up Yvonne's torch and continued her legacy of fundraising for the Turkey Fund through bake sales and other classroom fundraisers in their schools.

Today, Yvonne's grandchildren have grown into compassionate and caring young adults - just like her.

The grandchildren of late KDKA Consumer Reporter Yvonne Zanos remember her at KDKA-TV Turkey Fund time. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Lily and Nora are 19 and both in college. Tessa is a 17-year-old high school senior. And Beau, who was an infant when Yvonne passed, is now 13.

Each of them has contributed to the Turkey Fund for their beloved La-la.

"When I was younger in elementary school, I put the Turkey Fund buckets in the classroom and I got my classmates to donate to it," Beau said.

"I feel lucky to be put into a position and having this position like passed down from my grandma to carry that on," Nora said.

"I think she'd be really happy looking down on us, seeing we're helping other people for her," Lily said.

Because they were so young when Yvonne passed, the few memories they have of her are precious. They are comforted when they see old videos of her online, doing work for the Turkey Fund.

"I see parts of myself too and start to realize that parts of me come from her, like definitely the aspect of wanting to come back and do this every year," Tessa said. "I want to continue to help other people."

As all of the kids start to map out their futures, so far, only one them has dreams of being on TV like La-la. Though, not exactly like her.

"Like sports broadcasting for like the NFL or something," Beau said.

But all of them hope to continue their work with the Turkey Fund for years to come.

"Hopefully, one day I'll tell my kids about it and do it with them," Nora said.

Each of them knows, La-la will be right there with them every step of the way.

"It's always going to be a part of us," Lily said. "We lost our grandma when we were young, but she's always that little piece in us that makes us want to help people and do the right thing. I think it'll live with us forever."

Yvonne's oldest grandchild, Lindsey, is now in her 20s. She continues to live in Pittsburgh and is getting married next year. We know Yvonne will be there dancing in spirit.

To donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund in Yvonne's memory, visit this link.