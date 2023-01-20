Watch CBS News
Local News

Your Next Click: The Last Of Us, Are You The One, Kaleidoscope

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Your Next Click: The Last Of Us, Are You The One, Kaleidoscope
Your Next Click: The Last Of Us, Are You The One, Kaleidoscope 02:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a lot out there to watch, so Heather Abraham is here to narrow down the choices!

This month as a "what to look out for soon," we have to talk about 'The Last of Us.

It's a new show on HBO Max that doesn't disappoint.

The Last of Us | Official Trailer | HBO Max by HBO Max on YouTube

It's based off of a video game that had a lot of fans of the game worried about the execution, but many are saying it's spot on. 

The show is about survivors after a fungus-spreading pandemic. The second episode is set to air this Sunday. 

Next up--- and a lot lighter, Paramount Plus is out with a new show all about finding love from any corner of the world.

It's called 'Are You The One' and it looks cute.

Are You The One? | Official Trailer | Paramount+ by Paramount Plus on YouTube


Each person on the show has been matched with someone else on the show and they all have to try and find "The One" and if they do, they win a million dollars.

And this is fun and kinda like a 'Choose your own adventure.'

On Netflix, there's a show called Kaleidoscope, but it plays in random order.

KALEIDOSCOPE | Official Trailer | Netflix by Netflix on YouTube


There are a ton of suggestions on how to watch the show... Each episode is a color.

It's about a group working to pull off a huge heist at whats supposed to be the worlds most secure vault.

Heather Abraham
Heather Abraham - KDKA

Heather Abraham anchors KDKA's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield. The pair also co-host "Pittsburgh Today Live" weekday mornings.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.