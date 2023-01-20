Your Next Click: The Last Of Us, Are You The One, Kaleidoscope

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a lot out there to watch, so Heather Abraham is here to narrow down the choices!

This month as a "what to look out for soon," we have to talk about 'The Last of Us.

It's a new show on HBO Max that doesn't disappoint.

It's based off of a video game that had a lot of fans of the game worried about the execution, but many are saying it's spot on.

The show is about survivors after a fungus-spreading pandemic. The second episode is set to air this Sunday.

Next up--- and a lot lighter, Paramount Plus is out with a new show all about finding love from any corner of the world.

It's called 'Are You The One' and it looks cute.



Each person on the show has been matched with someone else on the show and they all have to try and find "The One" and if they do, they win a million dollars.

And this is fun and kinda like a 'Choose your own adventure.'

On Netflix, there's a show called Kaleidoscope, but it plays in random order.



There are a ton of suggestions on how to watch the show... Each episode is a color.

It's about a group working to pull off a huge heist at whats supposed to be the worlds most secure vault.