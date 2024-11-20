WPIAL's annual Food and Fund Drive helps end hunger in Western Pennsylvania

The 43rd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is underway. Every Wednesday from now until Thanksgiving, we'll share stories about why your donations to the Turkey Fund are so important.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the past two months, we've been showing you several ways people in our area are working to fight food insecurity. Even the WPIAL is in the game with its annual Food and Fund Drive. It's a friendly competition that's adding up to big success in ending hunger.

Mohawk Area School District in Lawrence County is one of the districts participating in the drive.

There, pride fills the halls.

"For me personally to be a part of this means a lot because this is my school and I take a lot of pride in my school," said Mohawk High School senior Emanuele Retort.

And, right now, so does food.

"It's important to give back because there's so many other people in need," said Mohawk Area School District Athletic Director Matt LaPorte.

This is the fourth year for this food drive, and Mohawk has competed every year.

"Even if it's the littlest of donations, it all adds up," Retort said.

In the first three years, the drive has raised nearly 250,000 meals for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

"Everyone should have a great Thanksgiving. Everyone should be able to come together, enjoy a good meal, be around others and have a good time," said Retort.

Last year, Mohawk won its division and was named a Community Champion.

"It felt amazing to know that our students all came together like our community does when we're down. Our community is always staying together. We brought the most food. We got it out, and we helped people in need," Retort said.

For Mohawk, this is a districtwide effort from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade.

"Every time you host an event it's a way to bring the community together. And the food drive is just another way to bring your community together in another way that I love having a hand in because you know that it's going to a great place," said LaPorte.

It's also a unique way for the students to learn important life lessons — ones that can't be found in a textbook.

"Having something real life that's going on, not only the food drive but there's real life where people don't have what some of us have. And if we can make sure that they have a great meal 12 months out of the year, then that's what it's all about because food's essential," LaPorte said.

"I always try to put myself in other people's shoes and see what other people are going through. And the little things, the things I could do to help, I always try to be a part of, and I always try to do the best I can," added Retort.

This is "Warrior Country," and it's clear everyone at Mohawk is all-in on the battle to end food insecurity.

"I couldn't be more proud to be at Mohawk. This community has just amazed me. You don't have to have your son or daughter on the court or the playing field. Our community comes out and gets behind our kids, and it's the same thing when somebody's in need. It just makes you want to do more. And that's the Mohawk community. They're selfless and just care so much about others," said LaPorte.

"As a community, it doesn't get better than Mohawk," Retort added.

And now is your chance to help by making a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund. Go to any PNC Bank, and they'll match all donations of 50 dollars or more. Or you can donate digitally by texting "KDTURKEY" to 50155 or by going to kdka.com/turkeyfund. We're also still accepting checks, just like Turkey Fund creator Al Julius did. You can mail them to P.O. Box Thanks, Pittsburgh, PA 15230.

And from all of us at KDKA-TV: thank you!