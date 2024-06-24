World War II-era bombers to take flight in Pittsburgh this week

World War II-era bombers to take flight in Pittsburgh this week

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Monday morning, the Flying Legends of Victory Tour from the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum touched down in Pittsburgh.

This 15-stop city tour is meant to give people locally and around the country a taste of life on board two World War II bombers during the 1940s.

The tour features two planes, both of which saw action during the war.

The B-17, 'Sentimental Journey,' that flew against the Japanese in the Pacific, and the B-25, 'Maid in the Shade,' that flew missions over the Mediterranean against Hitler and Mussolini.

Each of these planes has been flying for over 80 years, and both aircraft have the signatures in their bomb bays of people connected to them, from the pilots who flew them to the riveters who built them.

Marty Post is part of the crew for the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, and he says these planes bring people of all ages together and connect everyone with the past.

"It is a great opportunity to show these airplanes to the younger generation. And what we really want to do is honor the service of that generation, but also honor the people who have served and are serving currently."

Both planes will be available for tours this Tuesday through Sunday, with tour tickets starting at $15 a person.

Flights on these planes will be happening Friday through Sunday and start at $375 for the B-25 and $475 for the B-17.

Space on both planes is limited, and some flights have already sold out.

For more information on this tour, click here.