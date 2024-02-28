Workers, guests, and weddings blindsided by sudden closure of Monroeville DoubleTree

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - The DoubleTree Hotel next to the Monroeville Convention Center shut its doors Wednesday morning, blindsiding workers, guests, and people with booked events. It all came shortly after learning the center will close in June.

Ayana Holly of Clairton never thought she would be asking a specific question less than two months away from her wedding.

"Now, it's like where are we putting it?" Holly said.

She was shocked to hear that her venue was closing.

"Everybody's calling my phone, like 'The DoubleTree is closing.' I'm like, 'No, the DoubleTree ain't closing, they're closing the convention center next door,'" Holly said.

Holly and countless others learned the news with one day's notice, not even from the hotel itself.

"Nobody's called us. Nobody sent an email," Holly said.

Holly and her fiancé are now out $17,000, on top of other finances for the event.

For Michelle Kriner's granddaughter, it's a $2,000 security deposit, they want back.

"I told her what happened and she said, 'Oh, grandma how could someone mess up my karma,'" Kriner said.

They both showed up ahead of the closing at 10 a.m. to try to get answers.

"I think it's poor communication, I thought they always had to let people know what was happening," Kriner said.

At the same time, Anthony Bompisiario checked out for the last time from the hotel he's been staying at for nearly 30 years.

"It's just a shame," Bompisiario said.

He's sad for the workers, but said he knows they will land on their feet.

"They're going to be the most sought-after free agents in the hotel business," Bompisiario said.

Monroeville's mayor told KDKA he's heartbroken about the hotel and more determined than ever to save the Convention Center.

As for Holly, she's still figuring out her next steps, but first, she wants her money back to be able to do so.

"People don't just got all this money just hanging around," Holly said.

KDKA reached out to the hotel owner, First Choice Investments, out of New York, for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

In reaching out to Prospera Hospitality, the management company, it referred us back to the owner.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details