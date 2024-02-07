Watch CBS News
Local News

Work starting today on Parkway East between Churchill and Monroeville

By John Shumway

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Let the work begin on the Parkway East.

The first phase of work on the Parkway East will get underway today between Churchill and Monroeville.

kdka-parkway-east-i-376-drone-roadwork.png
KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill / Sky Eye 2

While they won't be working during rush hours, there will be single lane restrictions during the midday hours and between 6 p.m and 5. a.m. on weeknights through early April. 

The initial work will consist of patching potholes, barrier work, and survey work for the construction that is coming.

That part of the Parkway East work will involve work on multiple bridges, long-term lane restrictions, a crossover next year, and will not wrap up until the fall of 2026. 

John Shumway
John Shumway - KDKA

John Shumway joined KDKA in October 1988 as a General Assignment Reporter. During his years at KDKA, he has anchored the morning and weekend news and is currently a featured General Assignment Reporter on the station's 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 3:52 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.