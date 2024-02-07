Work starting today on Parkway East between Churchill and Monroeville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Let the work begin on the Parkway East.

The first phase of work on the Parkway East will get underway today between Churchill and Monroeville.

KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill / Sky Eye 2

While they won't be working during rush hours, there will be single lane restrictions during the midday hours and between 6 p.m and 5. a.m. on weeknights through early April.

The initial work will consist of patching potholes, barrier work, and survey work for the construction that is coming.

That part of the Parkway East work will involve work on multiple bridges, long-term lane restrictions, a crossover next year, and will not wrap up until the fall of 2026.