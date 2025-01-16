Watch CBS News
Woodland Hills School District announces hiring of Dr. Joe Maluchnik as new superintendent

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Woodland Hills School District announced it has hired a new superintendent.

The district announced Wednesday evening that they've appointed Dr. Joe Maluchnik as the new superintendent following the departure of Dr. Daniel Castagna, who left the district for the same position in the Chartiers Valley School District.

Dr. Maluchnik has been the interim superintendent at the Wilkinsburg School District for the last four years.

Dr. Joe Maluchnik has been appointed as the new superintendent of the Woodland Hills School District. Woodland Hills School District

Prior to his time with the Wilkinsburg district, Dr. Maluchnik also worked in the Greensburg Salem and Everett Area districts.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Maluchnik to the Woodland Hills School District," Board President Ms. Terri Lawson said in a statement. "We're looking forward to working with him to provide the resources and tools our students, staff, and families need to thrive in the classroom and beyond."

Dr. Maluchnik said he's both humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the superintendent in the Woodland Hills district.

"I look forward to partnering with you on this journey," Dr. Maluchnik said in a statement. "I'm very excited to work with the students, the staff, the board, and the community members to help this district continue to grow."

The board passed the motion to hire Dr. Maluchnik with a 6-3 vote. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

