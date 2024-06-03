Stranger eating cereal walks into Butler County woman's bedroom, police say

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police filed charges after a Butler County woman said a stranger walked into her bedroom while eating her Fruity Pebbles.

According to court paperwork, the victim told police she was in the bedroom of her home on Eau Clare Street on the afternoon of May 25 when a woman dressed in dark clothing walked in eating cereal.

The victim was startled and demanded the woman, later identified by police as 31-year-old Tori Zaborowski, get out of her house. Police said the victim noticed her kitchen window was open and watched as Zaborowski climbed out. Then the victim called 911.

Officers said they were called to the area around 4:40 p.m., and when they got there, they found Zaborowski sitting on the back porch of another home on Eau Clare Street.

Police said Zaborowski spoke about hallucinations and occasionally made "uncontrolled jerking movements," leading officers to believe she was under the influence of drugs.

She was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.