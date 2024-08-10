Woman accused of stabbing father to death in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is accused of stabbing her father to death in Ohio this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said on Saturday that deputies were called to Parana Drive in Newark for a stabbing around 2 p.m. At the scene, law enforcement found 75-year-old Nick Neagos on the front porch of a home with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Facebook post said his daughter, 47-year-old April Neagos, was found walking on the street with stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was not immediately known.

Thorp's post said the preliminary investigation indicates the 47-year-old Neagos stabbed her father multiple times before stabbing herself.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating. A motive for the stabbing was not revealed on Saturday.

April Neagos is expected to face murder charges, according to the Facebook post.

Newark is about 40 miles east of Columbus.