Woman in stable condition after apparent road rage shooting on Greensburg Pike

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting that took place on Greensburg Pike on Friday. 

According to police, a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the hand inside her car, pulled over, and called 911. 

She was last listed in stable condition. 

The suspect drove away from the scene and now police are working to identify the vehicle and the driver involved. 

First published on March 24, 2024 / 6:52 AM EDT

