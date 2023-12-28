Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, dog escape fire at Pittsburgh-area home

By Mamie Bah

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman, dog escape fire in Homestead
Woman, dog escape fire in Homestead 01:41

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Fire officials in Homestead are investigating a blaze that broke out on East 17th Avenue.

A woman and her dog were able to escape the blaze at their house on Thursday afternoon.

Rasul Abernathy, who was in the neighborhood, told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that he knows the family.

"I started calling the person's house this was, and he was asking me to check on his wife. I want over there to check on his wife, but I feel bad. The new year is coming, and it's a bad way to start the new year off."

The home is not a complete loss, but flames destroyed the second-floor bedroom, which is where the fire started. The home is rented, and it is unclear if the people who live there have renters insurance.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a space heater.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 5:45 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.