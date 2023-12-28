Woman, dog escape fire at Pittsburgh-area home

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Fire officials in Homestead are investigating a blaze that broke out on East 17th Avenue.

A woman and her dog were able to escape the blaze at their house on Thursday afternoon.

Rasul Abernathy, who was in the neighborhood, told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that he knows the family.

"I started calling the person's house this was, and he was asking me to check on his wife. I want over there to check on his wife, but I feel bad. The new year is coming, and it's a bad way to start the new year off."

The home is not a complete loss, but flames destroyed the second-floor bedroom, which is where the fire started. The home is rented, and it is unclear if the people who live there have renters insurance.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a space heater.