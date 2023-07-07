Woman charged in deadly crash now facing more charges

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman charged in a deadly crash in Butler Township is now facing even more charges.

According to state police, Julie Parison rear-ended an SUV at a red light on Pittsburgh Road last month. The driver of the SUV was flown to the hospital but the passenger Keven McAtee died.

RELATED: Woman charged with homicide by vehicle after fatal 3-vehicle crash on Route 8

Parison appeared in court yesterday and now, along with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges, is facing several other DUI counts because it is her second offense.

According to a report from the Butler Eagle, the 51-year-old's blood alcohol content was .277, more than three times the legal limit.

Her next court date is next month.