Woman charged after nearly 30 dachshunds found in North Fayette home

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A North Fayette woman was charged after nearly 30 dachshunds were removed from her home last month.

Humane Animal Rescue said Audrey Stevenson, the dog's owner, is facing numerous charges, including six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animal, 17 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect for a lack of veterinary care and 26 summary counts of animal neglect for a lack of food and water.

Investigators said North Fayette police and humane officers served a search warrant at the home after neighbors called concerned about the animals being kept there.

Inside, humane officers said they found unsanitary conditions, including feces on the floor and an overwhelming smell.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said 27 dachshunds were found on the property, suffering from malnourishment, dental disease, severe matting, and untreated eye and ear infections. One dog was dead, the rescue said.

Stevenson turned herself in and was arraigned on the charges, HARP said. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.

The dogs have undergone detailed medical examinations and are receiving care at HARP. The rescue said it appreciates people's interest in possibly adopting the dogs, but because of pending legal cases, they aren't available. There are, however, plenty of other animals looking for their forever homes at the rescue.