Nearly 30 dachshunds found living in deplorable conditions in North Fayette Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly 30 dogs were seized from a home found in deplorable conditions in North Fayette Township, officials with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said.

The dachshunds are being cared for at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. (Photo Courtesy: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh)

North Fayette police and humane officers served a search warrant at the home on Monday after neighbors called concerned about the animals being kept there, investigators said.

Inside, humane officers found unsanitary conditions including feces on the floor and an overwhelming smell. Unfortunately, HARP officials said one of the dogs found was dead.

Humane officers took 27 dachshunds from the home, HARP said.

They were suffering from malnourishment, dental disease, matted fur, overgrown nails and eye infections, humane investigators said. The dogs are now being cared for at HARP's East Side shelter.

Investigators are thanking the neighbors who raised concerns for the animals.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 412-345-7300.