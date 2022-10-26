Woman said she called CYS about Waynesburg man who allegedly buried daughter

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman said she tried to report a man now facing child abuse charges to CYS but never heard back.

Police arrested 50-year-old John Kraft after they said he brutally beat his 6-year-old daughter, including one incident where he allegedly buried her alive in the backyard.

On Wednesday, the owners of the rental property that Kraft lived in before he was arrested said they've reported him multiple times in the past after seeing signs of abuse but said the system failed them and the child involved.

"It makes me feel disgusted and sad for the kids because I feel like a lot of different people failed them," Larissa Fonner said.

Fonner said her husband has rented the property to Kraft for about three years.

She said she saw signs early on, including a time when Kraft's 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter appeared to have cigarette burns on them.

"I remember I had walked over to their house once, because I was always over here checking up on the kids, bringing food, bringing clothes, presents, toys, and this specific time, before I got to the house, I could hear them inside and I could hear John yelling at the kids and the kids crying and what sounded like him hitting them," Fonner said.

Fonner said she has called CYS in Greene County multiple times, but her calls went unanswered. She said she'd leave voicemails but never had anyone call her back.

"It really breaks my heart because she's such a sweet little girl. It's sad," Fonner said.

Fonner told KDKA she was called to the home when CYS and police showed up last month to investigate. She said she saw bruises all over the 6-year-old's body.

"I feel like a lot of people fail them and that even maybe myself, I feel like I could have done more. But when I saw something, I said something, and it was out of my hands at that point," Fonner said.

Greene County District Attorney David Russo said this is one of the worst child abuse cases he's seen and promised that Kraft would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

KDKA-TV asked Russo if the investigation found previous reports to CYS about abuse by Kraft. He said the investigation is ongoing.

KDKA-TV also reached out to CYS in Greene County for comment. They sent this statement:

"It is our understanding that this situation is currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies. We can't comment on any ongoing investigations. I would suggest contacting the Waynesburg Barracks of the PA State Police or the Greene County District Attorney's Office."

Kraft is due in court on Nov. 7.