Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father
Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father 00:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.

John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.

And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.

Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.