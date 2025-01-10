Woman arrested after allegedly robbing Zelienople gas station at gunpoint

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Zelienople have arrested a woman who they said robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

The incident happened last Friday at the Sunoco gas station on North Main Street in Zelienople.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Andrea Carney, walk into the store and up to the counter, before pulling out a gun and demanding the cash.

Police said Carney can be heard on video saying, "Give me the money. All of it, now. Don't push any buttons."

According to police paperwork, Carney also demanded money from the skill game machines. Police said Carney walked out of the store with about $2,300 and can be seen on video walking back to her car.

"It would definitely be weird, because you'd think it's just a normal person walking in with the way the weather is right now," said Adam Mills, the owner of Adam's Barber Lounge about a half a mile away from where the incident happened.

Mills said he was surprised to hear about the robbery, calling it unusual for Zelienople.

"Somebody's just out there acting crazy, really. That stuff usually doesn't happen out here very often at all," Mills said. "Hopefully she doesn't come back around here."

Police said they were able to track Carney by using license plate readers. They said she was first spotted on Perry Highway to Route 19 in Cranberry, all the way to Pittsburgh where she was arrested.

According to police paperwork, the gun Carney had with her during the robbery was stolen from East Liverpool, Ohio last year.

She's now behind bars at the Butler County Jail facing felony charges including robbery, aggravated assault and theft.