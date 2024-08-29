Mother, 5-year-old and 3-month-old found dead in Ohio apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mother and her two young children were found dead inside an apartment in Columbus, Ohio.

CBS affiliate WBNS-TV reported that the woman and her two young children were found dead inside an apartment in east Columbus around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The TV station reported that first responders were called to Broadmoore Avenue near East Broad Street for a welfare check at the residence. Police reportedly said people called 911 after not hearing from the woman for days.

At the apartment, WBNS-TV reported that 25-year-old Journey Fletcher, 5-year-old Jalani Jennings and 3-month-old Harmoni Agyei were found dead. The Columbus Dispatch reported that Fletcher was the mother of the two children.

Police reportedly said a firearm was found at the scene on Thursday. Investigators are not looking for a suspect at this time, according to the TV station. Police did not say how the three of them died or how long they were dead.

Anyone with information on the case can call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.