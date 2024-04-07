With nearly 24 hours to go, many areas in Pittsburgh holding Total Solar Eclipse viewing events

Ways to watch the total solar eclipse in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're nearly 24 hours away from the total solar eclipse!

There is so much excitement surrounding the eclipse and here in Pittsburgh, The Carnegie Science Center is one of the multiple places holding events to celebrate.

The eclipse begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. with the maximum happening at 3:17 p.m.

That's when the moon is passing between the sun and the earth but not everyone gets to see it, except those in a very distinct path.

The reason is that the path totality happens because of how the moon casts a shadow toward Earth.

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE COVERAGE:

Erie is in the path where the sun will be completely blocked but here in Pittsburgh, it will be 97% blocked.

To watch the event - most importantly - you never want to look directly at the sun since that could cause life-long vision problems.

Sunglasses will not be sufficient, so be on the lookout for solar eclipse glasses which you can find at some GetGos for free, if they are still in stock.

Just be sure to protect your eyes if you plan to watch!

For viewing events, the Science Center, the Allegheny Observatory, and the Children's Museum will all be up and running on Monday.

Here's to hoping the weather holds out!