Taking a closer look at the specifics of the total solar eclipse | Hey Ray

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Obviously, we have spent a lot of time the last several weeks talking about Monday's total solar eclipse. From choosing the correct eye protection to see it to make an eclipse viewer, to other ways to indirectly view the eclipse, to weird things to look for, to what to do if it is cloudy, we have covered most of what you need to know for eclipse day.

Now, let's go over the specifics of the eclipse!

For the city of Pittsburgh, the partial eclipse begins at 2:01 p.m. This is where the moon first starts to cover part of the Sun's face on the lower, right side.

Here's when the eclipse will begin KDKA Weather Center

This will continue until 3:17 when, in Pittsburgh, 97% of the Sun is covered by the Moon. This is as close to the "totality" that Pittsburgh will get.

At 3:17 p.m., we'll see that 97% eclipse. KDKA Weather Center

From there, with each passing minute, more of the Sun will reveal itself until 4:30 p.m. when the partial eclipse ends in Pittsburgh.

By 4:30, the eclipse will end. KDKA Weather Center

The times I just showed you are for Pittsburgh.

Depending on where you watch the eclipse, the times will be a little different. There is an interactive map from NASA that allows you to click on any location to get the timing and percentage of the eclipse for that spot.

Here is that website.

Since Pittsburgh is not in the path of totality, every single moment of the eclipse in Pittsburgh should be viewed with solar viewing glasses.

While we're not in the path of totality, we'll see about 97% of the eclipse. KDKA Weather Center

You don't need to worry about your pets though. They really won't be looking toward the Sun because they probably don't care about the eclipse. They may act differently, though, as the blocked Sun may confuse them and wildlife. If your pets are weird, to begin with, you might not notice anything.

One final thing.

Will we get clear skies or will it be another cloudy Pittsburgh day? KDKA Weather Center

I keep getting asked if there is a big difference between the 97% totality that Pittsburgh will see and the 100% totality that Erie will see.

The answer is yes.

The difference is literally night and day. With even 99% totality, there will be some daylight. In the path of totality, weather permitting, you will see stars.

Night and day!

If you have the chance to go to the path of totality, do it. Our 97% is a nice consolation prize if you can't make the trip though.

Now, we just need the weather to cooperate.