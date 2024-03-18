Wintry weather returns with snow showers, highs in the low 40's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Good morning! Snow showers and wintry weather are set to return to the Pittsburgh area today.

Daily average High: 50° Low: 31°

Sunrise: 7:26 AM Sunset: 7:31 PM

ALERT: None

AWARE: Cooler start for the week with snow showers today and Tuesday.

This morning there's a few snow showers north and highs this afternoon are only in the low 40s.

It'll be windy today with gusts around 20 mph making it feel in the 30s.

Not much accumulation is expected but it will be colder, and flakes will be falling on and off this evening.

Tuesday is the First Day of Spring, also known as the Vernal Equinox and it will be at 11:06pm but we are staying well below normal with highs only in the low 40s.

Scattered snow showers continue Tuesday with some areas in the higher elevations east and north of I-80 picking up 1-2" total (including Monday).

Rain could mix in for some and the same trend for Wednesday but warmer with highs back in the upper 40s.

Thursday is dry and sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Towards the end of March highs are back above normal!

