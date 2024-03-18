Watch CBS News
Wintry weather returns with snow showers, highs in the low 40's

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --  Good morning! Snow showers and wintry weather are set to return to the Pittsburgh area today. 

Daily average High: 50° Low: 31°

Sunrise: 7:26 AM Sunset: 7:31 PM

ALERT: None

AWARE: Cooler start for the week with snow showers today and Tuesday. 

This morning there's a few snow showers north and highs this afternoon are only in the low 40s. 

It'll be windy today with gusts around 20 mph making it feel in the 30s. 

gusts.png
KDKA Weather Center

Not much accumulation is expected but it will be colder, and flakes will be falling on and off this evening.  

Tuesday is the First Day of Spring, also known as the Vernal Equinox and it will be at 11:06pm but we are staying well below normal with highs only in the low 40s. 

Scattered snow showers continue Tuesday with some areas in the higher elevations east and north of I-80 picking up 1-2" total (including Monday). 

Rain could mix in for some and the same trend for Wednesday but warmer with highs back in the upper 40s.

Thursday is dry and sunny with highs in the low 40s. 

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Towards the end of March highs are back above normal!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 5:02 AM EDT

