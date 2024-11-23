Wilkinsburg turkey giveaway aims to help those in need

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Thanksgiving just a few days away, Wilkinsburg residents came together to help those in need.

Four hundred turkeys were given out on Saturday at one event in Wilkinsburg, and don't forget about the fixings like collard greens and stuffing.

"It's truly a blessing," Courtney Yancey of Wilkinsburg said.

All those birds went from brown boxes to green bags. There were many other items, too.

Metro Community Health Center put on this giveaway on Saturday.

"[We have] fresh collard greens, we're giving out stuffing mix, cornbread mix, crescent rolls, yams, cranberry sauce," Dr. Katherine Homrok, Chief Medical Officer at Metro Community Health Center, said. "This is the way we give thanks back to our community."

They've been in Wilkinsburg for 25 years.

"We've got the means, so we're going to do what we can as a community partner to help people out in these tough times," Homrok said.

And many of those who swung by Saturday know about those tough times.

"Yeah, food is high nowadays, so this really helps out a lot during the holiday season," Yancey said.

"It came in handy because food is so expensive now; you can't really afford to buy everything on your own," Gwen Brown of Wilkinsburg said.

With a little assist, it was enough to brighten the spirits on a damp, dreary day.

"It's Thanksgiving. You're supposed to have a happy Thanksgiving, right?" Christina Johnson, one of the giveaway recipients, said.