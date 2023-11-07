Report: Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant signs with Dallas Cowboys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has reportedly signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Bryant has inked a contract with Dallas' practice squad. Bryant has not played in the NFL since 2018 with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Bryant was formally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over the weekend after a five-year suspension. The wide receiver was suspended multiple times throughout his career, including a full-season suspension in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. In 2018, the 31-year-old was given an indefinite suspension for violating the conditions of his reinstatement in 2017.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Bryant in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Clemson. He played three seasons for Pittsburgh, tallying 126 catches for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns.

While he was out of the NFL, Bryant stayed around the game. Last summer, he was a member of the XFL's Vegas Vipers. In 8 games, he had 14 catches for 154 yards. He also played in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 and was signed by the Edmonton Elks in 2022 but released prior to training camp.

Bryant worked out for the Cowboys on Tuesday. Dallas had one spot open on its 16-person practice squad.

"He's a guy that's a big, strong, fast receiver that we'll certainly take a look at," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday, via the team's website.