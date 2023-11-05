Former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant reinstated by NFL

NEW YORK (KDKA) - A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver could soon be back in the National Football League.

Martavis Bryant was suspended multiple times throughout his career, including a full season suspension in 2016 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and his reinstatement comes after a 2018 "indefinite" suspension for violating the conditions of his reinstatement in 2017.

Since being banned from the NFL, Bryant hasn't walked away from football.

Last summer he was a member of the XFL's Vegas Vipers where in 8 games he recorded 14 catches for 154 yards and averaged 11 yards per reception.

He also played in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 and was signed by the Edmonton Elks in 2022 but released prior to training camp.

Most recently, in the National Football League, Bryant spent time with the Raiders, whom he was traded to from the Steelers. In eight games in the 2018 season with the Raiders, he had 266 yards, no touchdowns, and 23 rushing yards.

A 2014 draft pick of the Steelers, Bryant played three seasons in Pittsburgh and recorded 126 catches for 1,917 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

With his reinstatement, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bryant is drawing interest from some teams.

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since November 11, 2018.