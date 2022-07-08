Wholly Fully Hydrated: The benefits of starting your day with a glass of water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Vitally needed and taken for granted…let's talk about water.

That's right, water, H2O.

Specifically, our need for it when we wake up in the morning.

We often talk about hydrating in the heat but really, we need to be doing it every day.

Most of us don't give water much of a thought, let alone a morning priority, but maybe we should.

As you sleep, you're using up the water in your body, perspiring, even just breathing…oh, obviously, you aren't taking any in.

"When people get up in the morning and they want a big, huge drink of water, they are dehydrated because they haven't replaced that water," said Dr. Randolph Peters of Allegheny Health Network.

"I really think that there are benefits," added Dr. Jennifer Preiss, another AHN doctor. "You are relatively dehydrated through the night."

Benefits, sure, but is it medically necessary to get some water on board first thing?

"There's no specific reason why you need to start every day with water," said Dr. Peters.

"Absolutely necessary? Probably not," agreed Dr. Preiss.

While not necessary, it's a good idea.

"People should drink water because it's healthy," Dr. Peters said.

Doctors Peters and Preiss said that your body will dictate the need.

"The single most important thing to follow is your sense of thirst," Dr. Peters added.

Meanwhile, 20-percent of our fluid intake comes from, of all places, food!

"The rest comes from drinking, it can include coffee, milk, water, and juices," explained Dr. Preiss.

But hands down, the best is water, the amount depends on each person's needs and your body will let you know if you aren't getting enough.

"Feeling dizzy? Lightheaded? More subtle ones, chronic headaches, low-level headaches," Dr. Peters said.

"If your urine has any major yellow color, then you're probably not drinking enough fluids," added Dr. Preiss.

Eight cups of liquid a day is the gold standard.

"As long as you get enough, your body will deal with the excess," said Dr. Peters.

So, what about children?

Dr. Preiss said 2-4-year-olds should have 2-4 cups and 6-8-year-olds, 6-8 cups and then you've reached what adults need as well.

Both doctors said there are some definitive, tangible benefits to your quality of life from getting the right amount of water.

In the morning, so many of us reach for coffee first thing in the morning, but maybe water should come first. The doctors say it can be like jump-starting your engine.

While there is nothing wrong with your coffee, juice, tea, water…

Most of us know the feeling, you're exercising, and we naturally reach for the ultimate "rehydrator" but doctors say it's also a good idea right after we wake up following hours of sleep.

"When you're slightly dehydrated, I can imagine you aren't able to concentrate," Dr. Preiss said. "You'll feel more refreshed, regenerated, and have more energy."

It's not just your brain that you're helping when you have water first thing.

"Every single cell in your body will work a whole lot better if you're well-hydrated," explained Dr. Preiss.

Not only will it raise your energy level, and get your brain in gear, but your metabolism and digestive systems will also start rolling and you just might find those hunger cravings held at bay.

Dr. Preiss said that waking up and having a glass of water will make you feel more full and you probably won't be interested in eating as much.

It doesn't have to be at the expense of your morning cup o' joe!

"If you're drinking a cup of coffee, you count it as a cup of water," added Dr. Peters.

He said don't believe the hype about sparkling water, saying "your kidney is like, 'there is water in it – good! Minerals, trace elements of carbonation, if you have functioning kidneys, it doesn't care about any of that."

This begs the question – does the water bottle generation have a better handle on this than their parents?

"Yes, I think our teenagers and 20-somethings and 30-somethings are drinking more water and I'm much more aware of their water intake than, let's say my generation, and a couple of generations below," said Dr. Preiss. "As you get older, drink less because we have to pee more, and we don't want to pee, I mean that takes time and it's irritating."

However, it's no less important, in fact, it's even more important to keep our bodies functioning properly.