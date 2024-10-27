Allegheny County Bomb Squad investigating possible explosion inside a vehicle in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) - Police, fire, and the Allegheny County Bomb Squad are investigating an apparent explosion in Whitehall.

Just after 6 a.m., police were called to the 4400 block of E. Barlind Drive in Whitehall for what was described to them as a loud bang.

Once on the scene, the focus was on a blue Toyota SUV that appeared to have its windows broken and blown out.

The Whitehall Police Chief told KDKA-TV that there was a lot of smoke in the area when they arrived and they believe that an explosion may have occurred inside the vehicle.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and there are no reports of injuries.

The police chief also said that there is no threat to the community as they continue to investigate.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to assist with the investigation out of an abundance of caution.

Crews are now working to learn the cause of the explosion.

We have our news team at the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA.com.